Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Fire in garbage pile near Bannerghatta Road sparks panic

Videos of the incident, circulated on social media, showed thick smoke rising from an open area surrounded by residential buildings.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 21:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 21:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbannerghatta road

Follow us on :

Follow Us