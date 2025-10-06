Bengaluru: Fire in garbage pile near Bannerghatta Road sparks panic

<p>Bengaluru: A garbage pile caught fire on Sunday near Bannerghatta Road, sending residents into panic.</p>.<p>Videos of the incident, circulated on social media, showed thick smoke rising from an open area surrounded by residential buildings.</p>.Bengaluru: Tree falls on two-wheeler, kills woman; rider hospitalised .<p>Fire department officials said vehicles were deployed following an alert and the blaze was brought under control soon after.</p>.<p>"No untoward incident was reported,” an officer said, adding that a probe is under way.</p>