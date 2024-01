Bengaluru: Five men have been arrested for the murder of a man. On January 24, the deceased, Darshan, went to a bar in Subramanyapura with his friends Ramesh and Nitin.

Pritam and Darshan alias 'Gunda' were also at the bar. Nitin and Pritam got into an argument. The bar staff sent them out. Darshan and Nitin went to Ramesh's house. Pritam and his friends came there and picked a fight. Darshan tried to pacify them but Pritam and his friends hit him with a cement brick, killing him on the spot.