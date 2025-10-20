<p>Five students from government schools in Bengaluru are set to represent India at the FIRST Global Challenge, an international robotics competition to be held in Panama.</p>.<p>Dubbed the 'Robotics Olympics', the event will feature students from over 180 countries competing in a global challenge that combines innovation, teamwork, and technology.</p>.<p>Each nation sends a team to design and programme a robot to tackle tasks inspired by some of the world’s biggest sustainability and scientific challenges.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru team includes Ningaraj, Parashuram M, and Arjun K Raj — all Class 11 students from the Government High School, Malleswaram, 18th Cross. They will be joined by their schoolmate Gouresh K, a Class 10 student, and GN Chandan Raj, a Class 9 student from AVD High School.</p>.Russian woman’s ₹45,000 salary for house help in Bengaluru goes viral.<p>All five students were trained at the Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace, operated by The Innovation Story, after being selected through the ATAL Tinkering Lab at Malleswaram.</p>.<p>The competition, hosted in a different country each year, promotes STEM learning and international collaboration among young innovators.</p>.<p>Former minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan flagged off the students’ journey during a ceremony held in Bengaluru on Saturday.</p>