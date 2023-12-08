Five books on the HIV/AIDS crisis

One of the essential books on the subject, it changed how the world perceived and discussed HIV/AIDS. Here, investigative journalist Randy Shilts argues that the HIV infection spread unchecked in the initial years because of political inaction, especially in the US, where it was dubbed a gay disease. Randy was gay himself. The book starts from the first confirmed case, that of doctor Grethe Rask posted in Africa, in 1977 and ends in 1985, when actor Rock Hudson announced he was dying of AIDS.