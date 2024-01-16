Five injured after domestic cylinder bursts in Yelahanka New Town

Bengaluru: Five people were injured after a domestic cylinder burst in a house in Yelahanka New Town on Tuesday morning.
Well-placed Fire and Emergency Services sources told DH that they were alerted of the blast at around 7:15 am. The blast occurred on the ground floor of a one-story building on a 20x30 site.
Prima facie the officials suspect that leakage in the domestic cylinder must have led to the blast.
“The five injured were residing on the ground floor when the blast occurred,” a senior officer said.
The officer said, “The impact of the blast was also felt in the adjacent houses and minor cracks were seen on the walls. Further damage is being assessed.”
Three injured were moved to the Government Hospital in Yelahanka and two to the Victoria Hospital.
“One injured in the Government Hospital was discharged as he sustained only minor injuries,” the officer said. “Others are under observation. It is suspected that the occupants must’ve switched on an electric appliance, which triggered the blast due to the leak.”