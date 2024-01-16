Five injured after domestic cylinder bursts in Yelahanka New Town

Bengaluru: Five people were injured after a domestic cylinder burst in a house in Yelahanka New Town on Tuesday morning.

Well-placed Fire and Emergency Services sources told DH that they were alerted of the blast at around 7:15 am. The blast occurred on the ground floor of a one-story building on a 20x30 site.

Prima facie the officials suspect that leakage in the domestic cylinder must have led to the blast.