Five-year-old boy crushed to death by goods truck in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a mini goods truck while he was attempting to cross the road near his relative's house in eastern Bengaluru on Friday. </p>.<p>According to the police, Tahir lost balance and fell on the road in front of his relative's house in KG Halli after accidentally brushing into a parked scooter. He was crushed under the rear wheels of the moving mini truck, the police said. </p>.<p>Tahir, who was at his relative's house for vacation, was declared dead at the hospital. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. </p>.<p>The KG Halli traffic police registered a case and arrested the driver. Further probe is on. </p>