<p>Bengaluru: A short tunnel road and a flyover are part of the state government’s new plan to decongest Hebbal Junction for vehicles from all directions. </p>.<p>Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B.SMILE) plans to build a 1.5-km tunnel road between Esteem Mall and Baptist Hospital, while the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has proposed a flyover from KR Puram towards the airport. </p>.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and his deputy D K Shivakumar reviewed these proposals after inaugurating the new loop at the flyover on Monday. </p>.Bengaluru: Hebbal flyover inauguration during peak hours sparks commuter outrage.<p><strong>Lanes go up to six</strong></p>.<p>“The new loop has been built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The other loop, from Esteem Mall towards Mehkri Circle, will be ready by November. The total cost of the project is Rs 300 crore. The new loops increase the number of lanes from two to six,” Shivakumar told reporters. </p>.<p>The 1.5-km tunnel road is a separate proposal and is different from the 16.5-km tunnel road project. It is designed to help residents who want to criss-cross Hebbal Junction without taking the tolled tunnel road, it is learnt. </p>.<p>Asked if the new loops of the Hebbal flyover would increase traffic at Mehkri Circle, the deputy chief minister said: “I can’t respond to everything that is said.” </p>