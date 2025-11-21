Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru cash van heist: Elderly car owner gets shocked after robbers misuse car's number

Assuming that it was about pending traffic fines, Gangadhar did as asked and showed the documents to the traffic police inspector who was accompanied by three-four police personnel.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 20:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 20:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimerobbery

Follow us on :

Follow Us