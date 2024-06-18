Flash flood predictions on hold! Bengaluru weather department struggles to find site for new radar 

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Doppler weather radar, capable of providing accurate area-specific rain forecast that could help determine the probability of a flash flood, is unlikely to be installed even this monsoon.

Numerous high-rise buildings are posing a problem to install the radar.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, told DH that they could not find a suitable place to install the radar though it is ready.