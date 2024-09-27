Flip flop mars Bengaluru's PRR project as govt tweaks order on compensation

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will undertake a consent-based approach for acquiring 2,560 acres of land for the 73-km peripheral ring road (PRR) project, aiming to offer higher compensation than what the 1894 Act stipulates. However, the landowners are dissatisfied, insisting that compensation should align with the Central Government’s 2013 Land Acquisition Act, which typically offers prices on a par with the current market rates.
In its recent order dated September 21, the government has partially withdrawn its previous directive of September 12, stating that the 1894 Act will be the basis for arriving at the compensation. Officials cited Supreme Court directions as the reason for dropping references to the 2013 Act in the recent order, expressing concerns that incorporating it could lead to new complications.
As per the revised directive, the BDA officers are required to sit with each land-loser and arrive at a compensation through negotiation. “As the guidance value differs from one village to the other, land must be acquired through negotiation by keeping in mind the guidance value of the area,” the order says. The authority is likely to finalise a compensation formula for different villages.
Additionally, landowners have the option to receive compensation through transferable development rights (TDR). Officials noted that the BDA has been acquiring land for various housing projects, including Dr Shivaram Karanth layout as per the regulations provided in its 1894 Act.
“Since there is no scope to provide alternate land in a road formation project, it was decided that farmers losing their land for the PRR should be given a higher compensation,” the officer assured.
The entire land acquisition cost, estimated to touch Rs 21,000 crore, is expected to be raised from various financial institutions and the state government will stand as a surety. On top of this, the government has also approved employing around 68 staff, including special land acquisition officers, tahsildars, surveyors and data entry operations etc., for implementing the mammoth project.
Srinivas Mavallipura, a noted activist, highlighted that around 60 petitions have been filed in the High Court, demanding compensation in accordance with the 2013 Act. “If the government is unable to do so, the project must be dropped. Why should farmers be forced to give up their land for a project that will ultimately displace them?,” he said.
Published 27 September 2024, 02:52 IST