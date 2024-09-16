Flowers, feasts, fun: Communities unite to cherish Onam festivities in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Onam was celebrated in numerous homes and apartments across Bengaluru on Sunday.
The harvest festival, which originated in Kerala, is traditionally known for bringing communities together, and this spirit was reflected as many apartment complexes in the city celebrated across age groups, languages and cultures.
At Gopalan Aristocrat in Kasturinagar, all 144 households joined in to create the 'pookalam' — the traditional floral rangoli. The festivities included a special appearance by King Mahabali, played by a resident, followed by ‘Thiruvathira’ a traditional dance performance featuring women.
Anjali Vinod, a resident of Gopalan Aristocrat, said: “Less than 10% of us here are Malayalees. But every year, all of us, across ages, languages, and communities, come together to celebrate Onam, Diwali and Christmas.”
"Some of us head to KR Market as early as 3 am to buy flowers. It takes around four hours to clean them and make the pookalam. It's a collective effort that brings us immense joy," she added.
At SVS Windgates in Horamavu, Onam was celebrated a week earlier to accommodate schoolchildren in the middle of their exams. The celebration included cultural activities like Chenda Melam, tug-of-war and other traditional games, a resident said.
Tomy J Alunkal, Convenor of Malayalam Mission, celebrated Onam with his family in Bengaluru, enjoying the pookalam, sadya (traditional vegetarian feast), and a day filled with fun and laughter with loved ones.
Several restaurants across the city served special sadya to attract customers during the festive season.
Published 16 September 2024, 03:20 IST