Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Forgery & favour: How officials fuel land scams

While technology makes land grabbing harder, loopholes and political protection allow land fraud to persist
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 19:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 19:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us