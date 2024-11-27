Home
Former corporator escalates Rs 46,300-crore BBMP fund misuse allegations to ED 

Previously, Former BJP corporator N R Ramesh raised these allegations in a complaint submitted to the Karnataka Lokayukta in early November.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 23:42 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 23:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsEDBBMP

