Former corporator escalates Rs 46,300-crore BBMP fund misuse allegations to ED 

<p>Bengaluru: Former BJP corporator N R Ramesh filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, alleging a misappropriation of Rs 46,300 crore in the BBMP over the past decade.</p>.<p>Previously, Ramesh raised these allegations in a complaint submitted to the Karnataka Lokayukta in early November.</p>.BDA engineer files complaint after resident obstructs demolition work .<p>In his complaint to the ED, Ramesh named several IAS officers, including Lakshminarayan (Retd), G Kumar Naik (Retd), Manjunath Prasad, BH Anil Kumar (Retd), Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Vijaya Bhaskar (Retd), Rakesh Singh (Retd), and Umashankar.</p>.<p>"These officials served as BBMP administrators from 2013-14 to 2024, along with chief engineers of the roads infrastructure department, projects (central) separtment; chief engineers of eight zones; executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, joint commissioners, and zonal commissioners of the eight zones. They are responsible for the misappropriation of Rs 46,292.23 crore allocated for road development through various grants over the last 10 years,” Ramesh alleged.</p>.<p>Ramesh submitted 4,113 pages of documents to support his claims, his complaint stated.</p>