Former JNCASR president MRS Rao passes away at 75

Former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) Prof MR Satyanaryana Rao (75) died following a cardiac arrest at his home in Tata Nagar here on Sunday.
Prof Rao, noted for his extensive work in biochemistry and molecular biology, was a professor at JNCASR’s Molecular Biology and Genetics Unit. His research areas also included genomics and cancer biology.
A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2010, he served as president of JNCASR between 2003 and 2013. He also served as the chairman of the Department of Biochemistry and the Centre for Genetic Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.
He was a visiting scientist at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, University of California, at San Diego, and a visiting professor at the Harvard Medical School.
Rao served as the chairman, Basic Medical Science, Indian Council of Medical Research, and as a member of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He was also a member, governing body of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.
Rao is survived by his wife and two sons. His cremation will be held on Tuesday.