Former PM H D Deve Gowda hospitalised for respiratory illness, UTI

Bengaluru: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on Thursday morning for respiratory illness and a urinary tract infection.

H D Deve Gowda had a fever and cough, along with a urinary tract infection, for the last three days, said Dr C N Manjunath, cardiologist, who is also Deve Gowda’s son-in-law.

“He was being treated at home for the last three days with antibiotics and cough suppressants. He is stable, there is nothing to worry; he will probably stay in the hospital for a couple of days and then be sent home,” he said.

Deve Gowda is being treated at Manipal Hospital with antibiotics and fever medicine, for both his viral infection in his lung and bacterial infection in his urinary tract, under the supervision of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore.