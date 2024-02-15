JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Former PM H D Deve Gowda hospitalised for respiratory illness, UTI

H D Deve Gowda had a fever and cough, along with a urinary tract infection, for the last three days, said Dr C N Manjunath, cardiologist, who is also Deve Gowda’s son-in-law.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 11:45 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on Thursday morning for respiratory illness and a urinary tract infection.

H D Deve Gowda had a fever and cough, along with a urinary tract infection, for the last three days, said Dr C N Manjunath, cardiologist, who is also Deve Gowda’s son-in-law.

“He was being treated at home for the last three days with antibiotics and cough suppressants. He is stable, there is nothing to worry; he will probably stay in the hospital for a couple of days and then be sent home,” he said.

Deve Gowda is being treated at Manipal Hospital with antibiotics and fever medicine, for both his viral infection in his lung and bacterial infection in his urinary tract, under the supervision of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 February 2024, 11:45 IST)
India NewsBengalurudeve gowda

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT