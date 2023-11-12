Forum highlights rampant road rule violations

Bengaluru: Double-side parking, footpath encroachments, and wrong-side driving were just some of the issues raised at the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s monthly citizens’ traffic forum on Saturday.
The discussions across divisions centred on how unauthorised parking in no-parking zones exacerbates traffic congestion on both major and minor roads.
Anita B. Haddannavar, DCP Traffic (West), noted that the major concerns presented by citizens at the Upparpet traffic police station included shops encroaching on footpaths, impeding pedestrian movement, and the lack of functional streetlights around the city market.
She said, "Many complaints about auto-rickshaw drivers refusing fares or charging exorbitant prices were brought up," and advised citizens to note the details of such rickshaws and report them to the nearest traffic police.
In the city’s eastern IT corridor, citizens highlighted the need for enhanced tech-driven enforcement of traffic regulations and tougher action against driving on the wrong side.
"Some people also told us that these discussions would be more effective if there was representation from senior officials of the BBMP, BDA and other agencies," said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP Traffic (East).