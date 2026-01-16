Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Special session against VB-G RAM G is Cong’s political compulsion: BJP

New law replacing MGNREGA triggers political confrontation.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 22:37 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us