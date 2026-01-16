<p>The Karnataka government’s decision to convene a special session of the legislature to oppose the Centre’s Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Act) has drawn flak from the BJP, which dubbed it as a ‘political compulsion’ of the state Congress and ‘Constitutional impropriety.’</p>.<p>The new law replacing the UPA’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has triggered a sharp political confrontation.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy questioned whether a state legislature debating a law passed by the Parliament could help repeal it.</p>.Wild elephant enters Karnataka's Gundlupet town; damages motorbike.<p>“The state government could have sought modifications or relief if the state could not afford to bear 40% share. Instead, they chose to oppose the Act and undermine the Parliament. Most importantly, the special session has been convened only to appease the Congress high command. A cabinet resolution would suffice to register their protest,” said Narayanaswamy.</p>.<p>The LoP is partly right as the Supreme Court observation in the case of state legislatures passing resolution against a central act (CAA and farm laws) clearly stated that state legislatures had the right to pass resolutions but they were “merely opinions” and do not have the force of law.</p>.<p>Narayanaswamy also accused the Congress of double standards for scrapping BJP-era schemes like bicycles for girl students, scholarships for farmers’ children and the Kisan Samman scheme.</p>.<p>“VB-G RAM G is only an improvised version of NREGA to curb misuse of funds. The enhanced state share will make state governments more accountable. We will debate it in the House and also educate people about the new Act,” he added.</p>.<p>BJP MLA Sunil Kumar alleged that session was only meant to “divert” attention from the government’s failures. “Law and order is in shambles. A special session that does not discuss people’s problems has no meaning,” he added.</p>.<p>RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge defended saying it was a constitutional necessity. Citing Article 258, he said that the Centre was obligated to consult states before launching centrally sponsored schemes that have financial implications.</p>.<p>“In this case, the state is expected to bear 40 per cent of the cost. If a state rejects a central scheme, the chief justice of India should appoint an arbitrator. The process (enactment) is a violation of Articles 258 and 280 (related to Centre–State relations and Finance Commission),” Kharge added.</p>.<p>Beyond the legislative dispute, the NREGA Bachao campaign has acquired political overtones ahead of five major elections across the country this year.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during a meeting of party workers said the campaign was a huge organisational “opportunity” ahead of the Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat polls, and warned office-bearers and MLAs to take the campaign seriously or face action.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too called on Congress workers to turn the fight into a “people’s movement,” signalling that the party intends to take the issue beyond the legislature.</p>