Four held for stealing two-wheelers in Bengaluru

In two separate incidents, police have arrested four people for allegedly stealing two-wheelers in Bengaluru south.
Police have confiscated 18 two-wheelers worth Rs 15 lakh from the arrested accused.
In the first incident, two BTech graduates have been arrested by Hanumanth Nagar police. Hemadri and Pavan, both from Tirupati district in Andhra are the arrested accused.
A police officer said that Hemadri did a 10 months course in a private tuition centre in Bengaluru which offered placements to students after the completion of the course. While he was in Bengaluru, he watched several videos on YouTube about how to break the lock of a two-wheeler.
When he had 15 days left for the completion of the course, he made a plan to steal a two-wheeler as he was denied by his parents to get him a vehicle. Later he roped in his friend Pavan as well by explaining the plan.
The officer mentioned that no criminal records are available on the accused, both hail from farmer background families.
In the second incident, V V Puram police arrested two persons, Asim and Abhi Kumar — both residing in South Bengaluru.
A total of 16 two-wheelers worth Rs 12 lakh have been confiscated from the arrested accused. A police officer said that they stole two-wheelers to make quick money and lust for a lavish life.
In both incidents, FIRs have been filed.