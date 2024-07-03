Four, including minors, held for mobile phone thefts  

Bengaluru: In separate cases, the city police arrested three minors for allegedly threatening people with deadly weapons and robbing them at night.
In the first case, the HAL police arrested two minors who allegedly intercepted a man walking home after work at night and robbed him.
“The minors used a black Activa scooter to intercept him around 2 am on April 4. Both of them attacked the man and made off with his mobile phone worth Rs 30,000,” stated a police press release.
Police tracked down the suspects using CCTV footage from the vicinity of Doddanekundi Circle and leads from informants.
In the second incident, the HAL police arrested a duo, including a minor, for allegedly threatening a man walking on Annasandra Main Road with a machete and robbing him of his mobile phone and Rs 500 in cash.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda expressed concern over the involvement of minors in robbery cases.
Published 02 July 2024, 23:54 IST