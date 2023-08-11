Home
Four institutes win big in 'Catefete 2023'

The two-day competition was organised by the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bengaluru, on August 8 and 9.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 23:32 IST

Twenty leading hotel management institutes in the country participated in the annual catering competition 'Catefete 2023' in the city this week. Four won big in five categories.

The two-day competition was organised by the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bengaluru, on August 8 and 9.  

The Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts, Bengaluru, won the ‘Culinary Challenges’ category, while Hindustan Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, won the ‘Bakers Bost’ category.

Chennai's Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management won in both the ‘Brew Crew’ and ‘Impresario’ categories, while the Army Institute won in the ‘Front Line Fiesta’ category.

(Published 10 August 2023, 23:32 IST)
