Four trains to halt at Bengaluru's Nayandahalli

The trains are Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru City Chamundi Express (16215/16216), Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Express (17307/17308), Thootukudi-Mysuru Express (16235/1 6236) and Mysuru-Pandharapur Gol Gumbaz Express (16535/16536).