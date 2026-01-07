Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Four trains to halt at Bengaluru's Nayandahalli

The trains are Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru City Chamundi Express (16215/16216), Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Express (17307/17308), Thootukudi-Mysuru Express (16235/1 6236) and Mysuru-Pandharapur Gol Gumbaz Express (16535/16536).
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 21:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us