<p>Bengaluru: Four pairs of trains will now have a halt at Nayandahalli, located in western Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The trains are Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru City Chamundi Express (16215/16216), Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Express (17307/17308), Thootukudi-Mysuru Express (16235/1 6236) and Mysuru-Pandharapur Gol Gumbaz Express (16535/16536). </p>.<p>Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said the decision was taken to fulfill a long-pending demand and would significantly improve connectivity and ease daily travel for commuters in the region. </p>