<p>Bengaluru: Using a fake video showing people being beaten, fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officers, duped a 56-year-old Bengaluru businessman of Rs 1.32 crore.</p>.<p>The victim, Sitaram R (name changed) from Banaswadi, was accused of supporting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and funding terror activities.</p>.<p>At 10.38 am on October 8, he received a call from a person claiming to be from the Mumbai police’s 'Enforce Department', a fictitious agency. The impersonator accused him of money laundering and sharing illegal videos.</p>.Two Indians in Dubai use Hong Kong hackers to steal Rs 49 cr from Bengaluru loan provider.<p>Sitaram was told that a person named OM Abdul Salam had been raided and police had found a Canara Bank debit card issued in Sitaram's name, allegedly linked to PFI and terror activities.</p>.<p>The caller told Sitaram that to get out of the case, he had to transfer money to an account. He was assured that the amount would be returned after a few days following verification. Sitaram was also threatened that all his assets would be frozen. </p>.<p>The fraudster used phrases like “national secret” and ordered Sitaram not to inform anyone, including his wife, about the incident or face arrest.</p>.<p>"The Enforce Department sent a video showing people being taken into custody and beaten up,” the FIR stated.</p>.<p>“This made my mind totally numb and prevented me from conveying this message to my near and dear ones. I was forced to make the payment to the department by RTGS from my current and savings bank accounts.”</p>.<p>Between October 8 and 16, Sitaram made six transfers totalling Rs 1.32 crore, including one of Rs 52 lakh.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered on October 25 after the fraudsters stopped contacting him. A probe is under way, police said.</p>