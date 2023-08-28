Freedom and health mark eighth edition of Bhumika Club

The 8th edition of ‘Freedom Rice Bran Oil presents Bhumika Club’ by Deccan Herald and Prajavani on Sunday centred around celebrating freedom, optimal health, and multifaceted talents.
Participating in the event at the KEA Prabhath Rangamandira in Basaveshwara Nagar were nearly 150 women, many accompanied by their spouses and children.
RJ Nikitha, the cheerful host, set the event’s tone with her words: “Let this be a day you gain freedom from all your mental blocks.”
Kannada actress Archana Jois inaugurated the event. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she shared the serendipitous nature of her venture into television and later cinema.
“Cinema allows one to explore and become different characters. In that way, it is more exciting. But dance and cinema bear equal importance for me,” she expressed.
She emphasised the need to be solutions-driven to address contemporary issues. “Being in a patriarchal society, we women need to realize our rights and contributions to society and draw inspiration from the lives of women like Neerja Bhanot and Sudha Murty,” she conveyed.
Singer Bhagyashree Gowda graced the audience with her powerful vocals, rendering her version of Dr C Ashwath’s ‘Deepavu Ninnade’ and receiving the thunderous applause she truly deserved. Responding to numerous requests, she stayed on stage to sing another song after her mini-concert of three popular tracks.
Nutrition & diet
Following the performance, a session on optimal nutrition and diet unfolded. Aparna Nagendra, senior clinical dietitian at Sagar Chandramma Hospitals, elucidated the various factors influencing eating habits, including lack of knowledge, socio-economic conditions, and personal sense of health.
“We need Go foods (carbohydrates), Grow foods (proteins), and Glow foods (vitamins and minerals) to maintain a balanced diet,” she explained.
Highlighting the risks of women developing osteoporosis, she urged the women in the crowd to include milk and other calcium sources in their diets.
She also noted the increased incidence of Vitamin B12 deficiency among people, post-Covid.
Actress Akshatha Pandavapura’s witty remarks during her interactive one-act theatrical performance elicited laughter from the audience, interspersed with moments of deep contemplation after the performance’s conclusion.