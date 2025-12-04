Menu
From Banu Mushtaq to Vir Das: Bangalore Lit Fest set to begin on December 6

The coming weekend (December 6-7), will witness writers, thinkers and bibliophiles flock to Freedom Park and hold meaningful discussions ranging from politics and philosophy to music and mayhem.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 11:22 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 11:22 IST
