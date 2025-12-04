<p>If you are someone who loves to keep your nose buried deep in a book, then it might be time to look up as the next two days are going to be every book lover's dream. Bengaluru is once again all set to host its very own Bangalore Literature Fest. </p><p>The coming weekend (December 6-7), will witness writers, thinkers and bibliophiles flock to Freedom Park and hold meaningful discussions ranging from politics and philosophy to music and mayhem. </p> .<p>This fest will have four stages- the Watchtower, Open cell, left barrack and right barrack.</p><p>More than 300 authors will grace us with their creative mind and sharp wit at the event, including, Banu Mushtaq, Vir Das, Karen Hao, Clare Mackintosh, Anurag Minus Verma, Gauri Shinde, Shashi Tharoor, GN Devy, Chetan Bhagat and many more. </p><p>The festival will begin at 9 am and will see range of musical performances from Sufi music to various instrumental showcase. </p><p>Entry and registration is free for all.</p>