<p>Bengaluru: As the winter chill grips the city, doctors are urging people to take precautions to stay safe and healthy.</p>.<p>While some believe heavy coats, sweaters and jackets are necessary during winter, others suggest that multiple layers of clothing are more effective.</p>.<p>"I keep telling patients to be sensible about clothing, especially in the early mornings and evenings. You do not need heavy jackets, but light layers make a big difference because temperatures change throughout the day," said Dr Siri M Kamath, Consultant, Internal Medicine.</p>.<p>People should also avoid going out for walks early morning when temperatures are low. "While it is good to avoid going out when the temperature is low, it is also important to do enough exercise during the daytime when temperatures are higher. Exercise is important to keep the body warm," said Dr Basavaraj Kuntoji, Consultant Internal Medicine.</p>.<p>Another key piece of advice from doctors is the need to stay hydrated. "Another common issue in winter is low water intake. People do not feel thirsty, but dehydration still happens and can lead to headaches, constipation and weakness," Dr Siri M Kamath added.</p>.<p>Doctors also suggest people avoid junk food and stick to warm, freshly cooked meals. "Simple home food, seasonal vegetables, fruits, nuts, and enough protein support immunity better than packaged or cold foods," Dr Siri added.</p>.<p>Dr Kuntoji also advised people to apply moisturiser and avoid dust. "A combination of cold and dust is harmful for the eyes and skin. Allergic reactions are also common and hence, people should avoid getting exposed to dust," he said.</p>.<p><strong>Winter wellness tips</strong></p>.<p>• Stay hydrated</p>.<p>• Use layers of clothing</p>.<p>• Stick to warm, homemade meals</p>.<p>• Avoid going out when temperature is low</p>.<p>• Avoid exposure to dust</p>