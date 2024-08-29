From October, FC renewal only at Automated Testing Stations

Bengaluru: Starting October, fitness certificates for vehicles will be issued only at Automated Testing Stations (ATS), according to the Transport Department. At present, FCs can be renewed at RTOs.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy chaired a review meeting of the department's performance on Wednesday.
According to the department, it is establishing the ATS on its own land at 13 places on the Develop, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis and at 19 places on the Build, Own and Operate (BOO) basis.
Meanwhile, all Private Service Vehicles (PSVs) are required to install Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) from September 10 onwards.
The Transport Department has generated Rs 3,534.14 crore in revenue at the end of July, or 81.71 per cent of the Rs 4,325.19 crore of the target. Its revenue target for 2024-25 is Rs 12,975.58 crore.
Published 28 August 2024, 21:25 IST