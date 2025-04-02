<p>Bengaluru: A functional disability framework is needed to ensure fair compensation for accident victims whose neurological injuries affect daily functioning, experts said.</p>.<p>The PRS Neurosciences and Mechatronic Research Institute, in association with the Advocates Associations Bangalore, is advocating such a framework to address suffering that goes beyond physical injuries.</p>.<p>Speaking at a press conference, Dr Sharan Srinivasan, who specialises in Stereotactic and Functional Neuroscience, said, "About 1.77 lakh road accident deaths have occurred in India, which means around 480 people every day. This data is only about people who have died immediately. Victims of neurological injuries physically seem fine without any problems, but the problem exists in daily functioning.”</p>.Centre plans to give ambulances to states to ensure quick help for highway accident victims: Nitin Gadkari.<p>He said such cases often turn victims into dependents and prevent them from earning a living. “By providing the right treatment within the stipulated time period, we can make sure that these people can continue to function at least to earn minimum wages."</p>.<p>Doctors said better compensation would help victims access treatment earlier, helping control the situation.</p>.<p>Vivek Reddy, president of the association, said people involved in such cases were usually from the middle class and lower middle-class families who struggle to afford treatment. “Insurance companies pay very less compensation, and it is a bitter truth. Based on compassion, the compensation provided to functional disability patients should be increased,” Reddy said.</p>.<p>Dr Manjunath, an advocate dealing with insurance cases, said it was important for advocates to understand medical complications to secure fair compensation. “We need to understand the depth of the accident. We have literature for orthopaedic disability, but when it comes to neurological issues, it is difficult to understand.”</p>