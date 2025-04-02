Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Functional disability victims need fairer accident compensation, say medical experts & advocates

Doctors said better compensation would help victims access treatment earlier, helping control the situation.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 19:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 19:58 IST
India NewsBengaluruaccidents

Follow us on :

Follow Us