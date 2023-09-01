GAIL Gas inaugurates 100th station on Bengaluru's Tumakuru Road

GAIL Gas Limited inaugurated its 100th Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station at the Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara fuel station, Makali village, Tumakuru Road, on Thursday.
This daughter booster station — with a capacity of pumping out over 6,000 kg of CNG daily — joins 37 daughter booster stations, 29 daughter stations, and 33 online stations to complete the network of 100 stations in the city.
This network includes company owned and operated stations, dealer-owned and operated stations, and retail outlets collaborating with oil marketing companies.
Speaking to DH, Hirdesh Kumar, chief general manager, GAIL Gas, Bengaluru, expressed hope for greater adoption of CNG in the city and state. “We are focusing on increasing sales and adoption of CNG with the vision of seeing CNG being used in Bengaluru just as it is in New Delhi or Mumbai,” he said.
The chief minister, in his budget speech, had mentioned the development of a ‘City Gas Distribution Policy’ to facilitate the distribution network of natural gas in the state.