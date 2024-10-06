Home
GAIL India to set up 300-tonne biogas plant within Kudlu’s KCDC plant

In the last three years, GAIL India, which has a large network of gas distribution lines in Bengaluru, has been searching for suitable land to establish a 300-tonne biogas plant.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 03:32 IST

“The plant covers 29 acres of land. About 18 acres will be handed over to GAIL India once the state government approves the location."
Senior BSWML official
