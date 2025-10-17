<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government has signed an agreement with the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to generate gas from 500 tonnes of wet waste in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will supply the waste, while GAIL will set up a Rs 123-crore unit for the project.</p>.Mark it red, make it safe: Medical waste menace puts sanitary workers at risk.<p>"The state government has already allotted land for the unit. This is the first such initiative in Bengaluru, and we are open to signing more agreements,” Shivakumar said, adding that the project would help ease the city’s waste disposal problem.</p>.<p>The unit is expected to come up at the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) plant in Kudlu.</p>