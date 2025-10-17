<p>Bengaluru: As a prelude to ‘Manotsava: National Mental Health Festival’, six films will be screened at a day-long event at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on October 19, from 11 am to 7 pm. The event is open to all.</p>.<p>Titled ‘Screening the Mind’, the event will feature films on themes of loneliness, caregiving, grief and healing, drug addiction and recovery, and self-discovery. The line-up includes Amol Palekar’s ‘Dhoosar’ (Marathi), Megha Havanje’s ‘Enso’ (Kannada), Sukriti Tyagi’s ‘Swagatam’ (Hindi), and Maya Chandra’s ‘Invisible Chains’ (Kannada). Each screening will be followed by a discussion moderated by Nikhil Waiker, founder of The Parallel Cinema Club.</p>.<p>Visitors can also stop by a stall featuring books on mental well-being, and explore an interactive exhibit by the NIMHANS Brain Museum.</p>.Manotsava: 2nd edition National mental health festival to focus on openness, inclusion .<p>The event is organised by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP) in collaboration with NIMHANS and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS). The films are meant to spark dialogue and reflection around mental health, says Natasha Joshi, chief strategy officer at RNP.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The main festival will be held on November 8 and 9 at The <br />Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road. It will feature workshops, and discussion circles on parenting and children’s mental health.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">To RSVP, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org. Follow <br />@manotsavaindia on Instagram for updates on the main festival.</span></p>