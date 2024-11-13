Gang of four tracked down for robbing foreigners in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A four-member gang has been tracked down by the police three weeks after they had barged into a house rented by foreign nationals in northern Bengaluru and made off with valuables worth Rs 3 lakh. </p>.<p>A police officer involved in the investigation told <em>DH</em>, "They thought the foreigners wouldn't file a police complaint in case of a robbery. But that wasn't the case."</p>.<p>The suspects were identified as Abhishek, Gayas Ahmed, Bharath, and Shreyas, all aged between 28 and 30. They have been remanded to judicial custody. </p>.Live-in Bengaluru couple, on the run for robbery and murder, hunted down after 10 months .<p>On October 27, the four men, wearing masks, barged into the house in Shettihalli under the Bagalagunte police station limits, and at knifepoint, attacked three foreigners inside. The foreigners panicked and parted with a gold chain, three iPhones, and cash.</p>.<p>One of them, a Tanzanian, later filed a complaint at the Bagalagunte police station. The police opened a case under BNS Section 311, which deals with robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. </p>.<p>The police officer said that the Tanzanian lived near Bannerghatta Road and came on a Rapido bike taxi to visit two of his friends, both from Nigeria, in Shettihalli. The robbers saw him entering the house and hatched the plan. </p>.<p>On November 3, the police picked up Abhishek near a private school in RT Nagar, and based on his statement, arrested the other suspects from Hebbal.</p>