GBA chiefs conduct inspections of five city corporations

<p>Bengaluru: As the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the five city corporations begin separate operations, the commissioners of each civic body inspected various areas under their jurisdiction on Saturday and issued a slew of directions.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Central Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, who visited Majestic and surrounding areas, directed officials to set up mobile toilets to prevent public urination. He also stressed the need to ensure cleanliness on pedestrian ways since Majestic and nearby areas receive heavy footfall.</p>.<p>Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, Bengaluru North Corporation, held an introductory meeting with officials and asked them to work with dedication towards holistic development. He also urged them to focus on understanding and resolving local issues.</p>.<p>Bengaluru West Corporation Commissioner K V Rajendra reviewed the community cleanliness drive and encroachment removal initiative in his jurisdiction.</p>.<p>Ramesh K N, Bengaluru South Corporation Commissioner, inspected areas that could be prone to flooding. He visited vulnerable locations near Oxford College and the Hongasandra metro station.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru East, stormwater drains and shoulder drains were cleaned, and encroachments were removed from footpaths based on the directions of Commissioner Ramesh D S.</p>.<p>Cleanliness drives were held across the five city corporations.</p>