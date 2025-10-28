<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is developing an online dashboard to monitor the progress of major infrastructure projects across the city.</p>.<p>The initiative follows instructions from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh after a meeting with senior government officials and industry leaders last month.</p>.<p>"A public dashboard on the progress of projects will be shared," billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a post on X, a few days after meeting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior officials.</p>.Bengaluru: Fill all potholes with one layer of tar within a week, CM Siddaramaiah tells GBA chief Maheshwar Rao.<p>At the inter-departmental meeting held in September, Shalini directed GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to create a live dashboard to track the status of pothole-filling activity and ongoing projects. Rao confirmed to DH that the dashboard is currently being designed.</p>.<p>It is also learnt that an expert committee has been formed to address issues faced by commuters on the 18-km Outer Ring Road, a tech corridor employing about eight lakh people. The committee will oversee the re-development of the stretch at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.</p>