Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

German foreign affairs minister opens SAP Experience Centre in Bengaluru

Dr Johann Wadephul visited SAP Labs India Innovation Park, Bengaluru as part of his two-day visit to India along with a delegation of German CXOs.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 16:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us