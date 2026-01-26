<p>Bengaluru: Marking the 77th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a>, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday lauded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka’s </a>emergence as a pioneer in “social democracy,” emphasising that the state’s welfare-driven governance is effectively bridging the gap between political equality and economic empowerment.</p><p>Addressing the State from Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, the Governor highlighted the administration’s commitment to B R Ambedkar’s vision. "Liberty without equality would permit the domination of the many by the few," Gehlot said, highlighting that the State is spending Rs 1.12 lakh crore annually on public welfare.</p>.Suryastra rocket launcher system, Bhairav Battalion, Bactrian camels among many firsts at today's R-Day parade.<p><strong>Focus on women’s empowerment</strong></p><p>A significant portion of the address was dedicated to the impact of the five 'Guarantee' schemes. Gehlot noted that over Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been disbursed so far, significantly boosting the purchasing power of families. He specifically highlighted gender-sensitive reforms, including the recently implemented 12 days of annual paid menstrual leave for women workers and the formation of the ‘Akka’ task force.</p><p>“Bengaluru now ranks first in the country for women’s safety,” the Governor noted, citing recent surveys as a point of pride for the State.</p><p><strong>Tech hub to quantum capital</strong></p><p>While maintaining its lead in IT-BT, Karnataka is now pivoting toward deep-tech. The Governor released a ‘Karnataka Quantum Roadmap,’ which envisions building a $20-billion quantum economy by 2035. To decentralise this growth, the government has introduced the Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP) with a Rs 1,000-crore fund, aimed at creating 5 lakh jobs outside Bengaluru over the next five years.</p><p><strong>Justice and infrastructure</strong></p><p>Highlighting the State’s administrative efficiency, Gehlot pointed to the India Justice Report 2025, where Karnataka secured the top rank in justice delivery. In the capital, infrastructure remains a priority with projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore underway, including the systematic expansion of Namma Metro and the Bengaluru Business Corridor.</p><p>The Governor also touched upon the State's pro-farmer stance, noting that Rs 2,250 crore was allocated for crop-damage compensation following the 2025 rains. He concluded by urging citizens to protect the federal structure of the Constitution, stating, “The dream was to build a strong India through strong States.”</p>