Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's ‘social democracy’ model, outlines $20 billion quantum vision

Addressing the State from Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, the Governor highlighted the administration’s commitment to B R Ambedkar’s vision
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 08:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsRepublic DayKarnatakaThaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us