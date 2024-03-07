Govt denies resident doctors permission to stage protest at BMCRI 

Bengaluru: The Department of Medical Education denied permission for resident doctors enrolled in postgraduate programmes and pursuing super specialisations at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) to conduct a rally on their campus, scheduled for Wednesday.
Planned by the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD), the rally’s aim was to demand a hike in stipends and reduction in "exorbitant" fees in the state’s government colleges.
Currently, PG students in government medical colleges are paid between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000 per month, while resident doctors pursuing super specialities are paid between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000, depending on which year they are studying.
"The national average for PG stipends is about Rs 80,000. Besides, we pay Rs 1 lakh as tuition fees and do not receive housing allowance either, which is provided in some other states," KARD vice-president and final year PG resident Dr Hemanth Reddy told DH, adding that the issue is pushing resident doctors to other states.
Even if the department were to hike stipends in phases, it would take them 15 years to match the national average, he added. “We want our stipends to be increased to Rs 80,000 across the board,” he said.
The super speciality residents are similarly facing a dire situation.
Dr Venugopal KJ, a first-year plastic surgery resident at BMCRI, said it is harder to run a family with the available stipend.
"We pay Rs 2.2 lakh every year, which is the highest tuition fee in government medical colleges across the country. Our monthly stipend is Rs 55,000, and we are left with Rs 35,000 after paying a portion of the fees each month. We just want to be at par with other states where residents are paid at least Rs 1 lakh," he said.
He said resident doctors want the government to adjust the stipend to match the annual inflation.
On Wednesday, KARD members presented their demands to the joint secretary of the medical education department. The association is planning a statewide strike after the general elections if the demands are not met.
(Published 06 March 2024, 21:50 IST)