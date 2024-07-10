Karnataka government plans cameras on Bengaluru streetlight poles to monitor littering

Bengaluru: To improve monitoring and prevent littering, the state government plans to install cameras on poles used for new LED streetlights, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar highlighted the common issue of people throwing waste along the roadside instead of giving it to the BBMP waste collectors.
"We will take such cases seriously, issue notices, and penalise offenders," he said.
The government is planning a new tender to install LED lights across the city, which will include a clause to add cameras to all the poles, Shivakumar explained.
Regarding the dengue situation, Shivakumar stated that the BBMP and the Health Department are working together to prevent the spread of the disease.
"The chief minister is also reviewing the situation, and measures are being implemented," he added.
Published 09 July 2024, 22:30 IST