Govt provides temporary relief to builders

Bengaluru: The BBMP has received approval from the state government to issue conditional occupancy and commencement certificates to builders without waiting for the pollution control board’s consent.
The order was issued by the Urban Development department (UDD) after the BBMP complained that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is delaying the clearance of files.
In an order, the UDD has directed the BBMP to give approvals on a case-to-case basis by taking an indemnity bond from the builders. The order follows a letter from BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, requesting certain exemptions.
The government has provided temporary relief on two fronts.
One, at the time of obtaining the commencement certificate for buildings that also need approval of the consent for establishment (CFE) from the KSPCB. Second, the civic body can issue occupancy certificates to buildings that have received CFE, but did not get the consent for operations (CFO) to run the sewage treatment plant (STP).
These exemptions have been given to the builders as the KSPCB has not held a meeting to clear or reject files related to the CFE and CFO for the last many months, owing to a court case over the continuity of its chairman, Shanth Thimmaiah.
DH had reported that at least 400 files are gathering dust in the KSPCB, which has hurt the construction and industrial sector.