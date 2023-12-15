Govt to use artificial intelligence for traffic management in Bengaluru

The MLC expressed concern about the overall administration of Bengaluru city including traffic regulation and garbage management. To this, Shivakumar said the government was considering introducing severe penalties for those who dump garbage in public places, especially construction debris. We are studying solid waste management models in various cities such as Delhi and Hyderabad and I will be visiting Indore too. We are taking suggestions from all stakeholders including leaders of all parties, Shivakumar said.