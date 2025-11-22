<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Thursday night inspected white-topping work on Platform Road, Sheshadripuram.</p>.<p>He was joined by City Central Commissioner Rajendra Cholan and Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad.</p>.<p>Rao reviewed the 600-metre stretch from the Slum Development Board signal to Rajiv Gandhi Junction. "The side drain and pipe work is almost complete, and utility work is in progress. Water and sanitation pipeline work is underway," the GBA boss said, directing engineers to clear debris from the road immediately.</p>.<p>Platform Road is a critical stretch connecting the old towns around Majestic, and there were complaints about slow progress.</p>.Bengaluru: Drunken man plunges into Silk Board Canal, flees after dramatic rescue.<p>He later inspected white-topping on JC Road from Minerva Circle to Town Hall. The entire stretch, Rao said, will open by December 1.</p>