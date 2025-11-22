<p>Bengaluru: The Administrative Research Institute and World Resources Institute (WRI) India organised a two-day capacity-building session for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and city corporation engineers and contractors.</p>.<p>The training was held as the city plans large-scale road improvement projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, including asphalting and white-topping.</p>.<p>Engineers were urged to execute projects with the spirit of “Namma Raste-Namma Hemme”, ensuring high-quality roads. The importance of designing unobstructed, safe, and continuous footpaths was emphasised.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority chief inspects white-topping works .<p>Key points of the Namma Raste kaipidi (manual) were explained, with instructions to follow the handbook during project execution.</p>.<p>Representatives from the Association of People with Disabilities (APD) highlighted the need for inclusive infrastructure for persons with disabilities.</p>.<p>White-topping was cited as a durable, pothole-free model, and engineers were encouraged to maintain similar standards in all works.</p>