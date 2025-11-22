Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority engineers undergo training ahead of major road works

The training was held as the city plans large-scale road improvement projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, including asphalting and white-topping.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 20:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 20:57 IST
Bengaluru newsEngineerGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us