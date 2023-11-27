Green Literature Festival: Authors, activists 'leaf' no stone unturned

Stephen pointed out that, in addition to erosion and loss of a biome, building the Tehri dam over the Bhagirathi River resulted in another important loss — that of the locals’ narrative.

“The river was a part of their story, folklore and history. In the Himalayas, every tree, rock or river has many stories attached to it. So the loss of a landscape is felt on many levels,” said the author who has spent a major part of his life in Mussoorie.