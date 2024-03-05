Green tribunal closes case on SWD encroachment

Bengaluru: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a plea seeking action against a builder encroaching upon a stormwater drain, taking note of the restriction against construction passed by the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court.
The Southern Zone bench of the National Green Tribunal took up the case in December 2022.
Paramesh, an activist, had sought action against a builder for encroaching upon several guntas of government land in survey number 46 and 47 of Devarabeesanahalli, Bengaluru East taluk.
However, following a recent submission that the Land Grabbing Prohibition Court-1 had issued restrictions against construction in the land following a case filed by Jagan Kumar, the tribunal closed the case.
"As already the other court has injuncted the project proponent from further proceeding, nothing survives in this appeal," a bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted.
Closing the case as infructuous, the bench told the applicant to implead himself before the special court in case of any grievance.
(Published 04 March 2024, 21:35 IST)