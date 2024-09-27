Groups help elderly make friends, pick up hobbies

Silver Surfers is a community of people between the ages of 50 and 80. It has 130 members currently. More than 80 per cent of them are from Bengaluru, says cofounder Dipti Varma Narain.

“Our focus is to combat loneliness among the senior citizens. Our activities are designed to engage their mind, body, and soul. We host multiple activities every month. These include sessions to learn languages like Spanish, a musical instrument, or a dance form. We also organise walks and breakfast outings,” she elaborates.