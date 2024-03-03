Growing but gridlocked: Bengaluru’s chaotic expansion

“Bengaluru is in such a mess because, for the last three decades, we followed a flawed master plan — we must realise this. The dumbest thing for us to do is to follow a failed master plan even when we know it is not working,” says Ravichandar V, an urbanist based in Bengaluru. He has been active in Bengaluru's development planning space for 23 years. The many court cases on commercial projects in residential areas and encroached public spaces stand testimony to this statement.