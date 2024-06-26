Guidelines for pet owners 

An East Bengaluru resident’s dog caused a social media uproar after it nipped a five-year-old’s ear. Citizens’ Movement, East Bengaluru posted about the incident on the microblogging site X. It has reignited the discussion around pet owner responsibilities in residential areas and apartments.
The post stated that dogs react “differently with strangers” and that it is “their nature is to attack” those they are not familiar with.
Anirudhha Ravindra, director of Praana Animal Foundation, and animal welfare warden for Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, says that the BBMP must make pet registrations mandatory, as this will help keep track of their vaccinations.
In 2019, the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) laid out some guidelines for pet parents. “Around 1,300 apartments who are under us follow these, and many other apartment complexes have used this as a template to form their guidelines,” says Vikram Rao, president, BAF.
According to the guidelines set by the Karnataka government in 2020, every pet owner must ensure that their pet is always on a leash. “Whatever breed and size your dog is, one should have it leashed when in a public or in common areas like lifts, parks, and corridors,” Ravindra says.
When outside their home or in a public space, the pet owner must clean up after the pet, the report adds.
According to BAF’s document, a pet owner must always accompany their pets. Also, the owners must try to keep their pets quiet, particularly during the night so that they do not disturb others.
BAF’s document adds that “one must keep their pets away from people who are afraid or not comfortable with animals”.
It is important to take care of one’s pet’s health, and ensure necessary periodical vaccines have been administered, the document adds.
Aniruddha suggests that analysing the dog’s nature and providing behavioural training is advisable. “Most dogs, from labradors to rottweilers, can be reactive. Therapy and training includes learning simple commands like sit and stay,” he adds.
Published 25 June 2024, 22:31 IST