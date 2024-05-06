HAL airport records second hottest May day ever  

Bengaluru: The IMD's weather station at the HAL airport, covering the city’s eastern and southeastern parts, reported its second-highest May temperature.
The mercury at the weather station peaked at 38.1°C in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, just shy of the record 38.2°C on May 2.
Before this year, the highest May maximum temperature on record was 38°C, noted on May 7, 1993.
Data reveals that the observatory at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) registered a maximum temperature of 39.2°C in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, escalating further to 39°C by 5.30 pm.
The 39.2°C was 4.3°C above normal, while the 39°C was 4.1°C above normal. The Bengaluru city observatory recorded 37°C on Sunday.
CS Patil, Director and Scientist at IMD Bengaluru, said the high temperatures and prolonged dry spell in the city were due to El Nino and high-pressure conditions or "anti-circulation" phenomenon.
On a positive note, Bengaluru and many parts of Karnataka are expected to get rainfall for four days straight after May 6. “Bengaluru will witness four days of rainfall after Monday and the night temperatures will significantly drop afterwards,” he told DH.
Published 05 May 2024, 21:40 IST