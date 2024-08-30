HAL, SAFHAL to develop engines to power multi-role helicopters

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd. (SAFHAL) are set to jointly manufacture a high-power engine for two helicopters being designed and developed by HAL.
Under a contract signed by the two parties, the engine – called Aravalli – will be designed, developed, manufactured, and supplied for the 13-ton medium lift class Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).
IMRH is a new multi-role helicopter designed by HAL for the Indian Armed Forces. A naval version, the 12.5-ton DBMRH, is being developed for the Indian Navy.
“The engines will be designed to operate in diverse and challenging environments in which these helicopters get deployed. Future extension to the civil market for offshore operations, utility, VVIP transport etc., is also planned followed by MRO activities,” HAL said on Friday.
SAFHAL is a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new-generation helicopter engines in India. Under the contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on cutting-edge engine technologies. The collaboration involves state-of-the-art design, advanced manufacturing processes, and rigorous testing protocols, HAL said.
It said the name Aravalli, derived from the mighty mountain range, symbolises India’s aspirations in achieving Aatmanirbharta in critical engine technologies.
C B Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (additional charge), HAL, said the partnership marked a “pivotal moment” in the defence PSU’s journey towards technological self-reliance in India's aerospace and defence sector. “The collaboration will not only ensure the operational capabilities of the IMRH and DBMRH platforms but also contribute to the broader goal of indigenous development of critical defence technologies,” he said.
Cedric GOUBET, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines, said the collaboration would capitalise 25 years of Safran’s partnership with HAL and extend the strategic relationship between India and France.
HAL has partnered with Safran Helicopter Engines on the Artouste engines used in its Cheetah and Chetak helicopters and the Shakti engine and its variants in the ALH, LCH, and LUH.
Published 30 August 2024, 11:45 IST