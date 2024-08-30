HAL, SAFHAL to develop engines to power multi-role helicopters

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd. (SAFHAL) are set to jointly manufacture a high-power engine for two helicopters being designed and developed by HAL.

Under a contract signed by the two parties, the engine – called Aravalli – will be designed, developed, manufactured, and supplied for the 13-ton medium lift class Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

IMRH is a new multi-role helicopter designed by HAL for the Indian Armed Forces. A naval version, the 12.5-ton DBMRH, is being developed for the Indian Navy.

“The engines will be designed to operate in diverse and challenging environments in which these helicopters get deployed. Future extension to the civil market for offshore operations, utility, VVIP transport etc., is also planned followed by MRO activities,” HAL said on Friday.

SAFHAL is a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL, dedicated to the design, development, production, sales and support of new-generation helicopter engines in India. Under the contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on cutting-edge engine technologies. The collaboration involves state-of-the-art design, advanced manufacturing processes, and rigorous testing protocols, HAL said.

It said the name Aravalli, derived from the mighty mountain range, symbolises India’s aspirations in achieving Aatmanirbharta in critical engine technologies.