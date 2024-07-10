Karnataka HC issues notice to government on vacancies in consumer forum offices

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directives to fill all vacant positions for presidents and members of consumer forums, including the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind posted the matter to August 5, directing the state to file a response.
The petition, filed by Bengaluru-based advocate VR Raghunathan, states that the position of president in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and 12 positions for presidents and members in various district consumer forums are currently vacant; 10 more positions are also expected to fall vacant in 2024.
The petition noted that between January 2024 and June 15, 2024, over 1,800 appeal cases were filed, in addition to other litigations under original jurisdiction.
The petition also stated that the authorities have not taken any action to appoint presidents/members for the existing vacancies in the state commission as well as the district consumer fora. “It clearly shows the negligence on the part of the authorities,” the petition said.
